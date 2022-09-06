'Ashwin Will Have to Come': Former Cricketers Explain Need of Veteran Off-spinner for Sri Lanka Clash

‘Ashwin Will Have to Come’: Former Cricketers Explains the Need of Veteran Off-spinner for Sri Lanka ClashTeam India’s balance at the Asia Cup 2022 has been severely affected after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja got ruled out with a knee injury. The Super 4 match against Pakistan saw the Men in Blue falling a pacer short as Avesh Khan too was unavailable due to fever. India have an experienced figure in Bhuvneshwar Kumar who’s leading the attack. However, he also lacked support on Sunday before conceding 19 runs in his final over.

India took the field with two pacers – Arshdeep and Bhuvneshwar, two leg-spinners – Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi, a fast-bowling all-rounder in Hardik Pandya, and a spin-bowling all-rounder in Deepak Hooda who didn’t bowl a single ball.

Bishnoi and Arshdeep maintained a decent economy rate which wasn’t the case with others. Pandya gave away 44 runs in 4 overs while Bhuvenshwar leaked 40.

After losing to Pakistan by 5 wickets, India are scheduled to face Sri Lanka in their second Super 4 game on Wednesday in Dubai. Former Indian selector Saba Karim has opined that veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin should be in the playing XI for the next game in place of Hooda.

“Ravichandran Ashwin should play against Sri Lanka and, unfortunately, Deepak Hooda will have to miss out. They must go back to playing with a combination of five bowlers and Hardik Pandya as the sixth bowling option," Saba Karim said in a conversation with India News.

Former India all-rounder Reetinder Singh Sodhi also agreed with Karim, stating that Ashwin’s experience can help tackle the Sri Lankan batting line-up that has too many left-hand batters.

“Ravichandran Ashwin will have to come in for Ravi Bishnoi. Sri Lanka have a number of left-handers in their batting lineup and they have done well in this tournament. To counter that, you will need someone who has experience. India must strengthen their bowling," Sodhi said.

“We now know that this bowling can succumb under pressure. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been in top-class form. But when there was pressure, he conceded 19 runs. They will need some experience and I think Ashwin is the only option that we can go to at this stage," he added.

