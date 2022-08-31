Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan’s Dressing Room Erupts in Euphoria after Najibullah Zadran Sinks Bangladesh - WATCH

Afghanistan cricket team is on a dream run at the ongoing Asia Cup. Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan registered a stunning win against Bangladesh in the third match of the multi-nation tournament.

With their seven-wicket win against Bangladesh, Afghanistan became the first team of the tournament to qualify for the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup. After the match, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) shared a delightful video of the dressing room celebration on Twitter.

ASIA CUP 2022 - FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Advertisement

In the video, the entire dressing room can be seen having a jubilant celebration after Najibullah Zadran finished off the match with a six. While sharing the video on Twitter, ACB wrote, “Winning moments."

Netizens have praised ACB for sharing the euphoric celebrations of the team. Many cricket fans have replied to the tweet. One fan tweeted, “Mashallah. Good luck and best wishes for next." Another ecstatic fan wrote, “Love you Afghanistan team. My heart is Afghanistan."

Afghanistan has dazzled several pundits with their fearless brand of cricket. Many experts are particularly impressed with the improvement in batting. In recent years, Afghanistan’s batting has improved by leaps and bounds. Moreover, the team is playing like a unit under the captaincy of Mohammad Nabi.

After winning their clash against Sri Lanka, Afghanistan did not put their foot off the gas against Bangladesh. In the first innings, Afghanistan’s spinners dismantled the listless Bangladesh batting line-up. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (3/16) and Rashid Khan (3/22) restricted Bangladesh to 127. While chasing a low total, Afghanistan did not have a great start as Rahmanullah Gurbaz got out cheaply. Hazratullah Zazai also couldn’t get going and was dismissed for 23. After skipper Mohammad Nabi got out early, Najibullah Zadran and Ibrahim Zadran steadied the ship. Both Najibullah and Ibrahim displayed remarkable game awareness in a tricky chase. Najibullah Zadran waited till the 16th over before going on a rampage.

Advertisement

Najibullah lit up the Sharjah Cricket Stadium by going on a six-hitting spree. The big-hitter played a stellar knock of 43 off just 17 balls to propel Afghanistan to victory.

Afghanistan’s team management will hope that they continue to play fearless cricket in the Super 4 stage and cause more upsets.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here