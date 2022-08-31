Afghanistan batter Najibullah Zadran on Tuesday night played one of the best knocks of his career to hand a 7-wicket win to his team. Chasing a 128-run target against Bangladesh in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, the left-hand batter smashed a 17-ball 43 not out with the help of six sixes and a boundary. His innings not only just helped Afghanistan cross the finish line but also ensured his team’s entry into the Super 4 round of the tournament.

Afghanistan needed 67 runs in 7 when Zadran walked out to bat. He didn’t have a good start as he took some balls to settle himself in the middle. His batting partner Ibrahim Zadran kept the scoreboard ticking but the required run rate was shooting up.

Najibullah shifted gears off the 5th ball of the 16th over, smashing Mahedi Hasan’s wider delivery straight over the mid-wicket for his first maximum. The proper connection between the bat and the ball seems to have given him the much-needed confidence as the Afghan batter then went after the likes of Mustafizur Rahman and Saifuddin, and hammered a couple of sixes against each of them.

The final six, which was hit in the penultimate over, sealed a spot for Afghanistan in the Super 4 and also helped Najibullah shatter the records of former England captain Eoin Morgan and Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera. Zadran went ahead these two become the batter with most sixes in death overs of a T20I run chase.

Zadran is leading with 18 sixes while Morgan and Perera have hit 17 each in death overs while chasing in a T20 International. The left-hander also became the only cricketer to hit more than 50 sixes in death overs in T20Is.

Speaking about his game-changing strokeplay, Zadran said, “The wicket was a bit low so I tried to play straight. I took a few balls and played my natural game then after that. I don’t look at the boundary. I just look at the bowler and look to hit."

