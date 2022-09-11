Home » Cricket Home » News » Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam Wins Toss, Fans Forecast Pakistan Win On Social Media

Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam Wins Toss, Fans Forecast Pakistan Win On Social Media

Last Updated: September 11, 2022, 20:13 IST

Dubai

Sri Lanka and Pakistan skippers at the toss.
Some fans on Twitter are already forecasting a Pakistan win in Asia Cup 2022.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl against Sri Lanka in the final match of the Asia Cup 2022. While Sri Lanka made no changes to the side, Pakistan made a couple of changes as they won the toss and opted to bowl. Nonetheless, as soon as the news broke, the ‘Congratulations Pakistan’ trend started on Twitter. With the likes of Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan back, fans must be guessing that Pakistan might have a cakewalk over Sri Lanka as their bowling looks potent. Here are some of the top reaction.

Coming off a socio-economic crisis and the worst turmoil in its country’s history, the Sri Lankan cricket team would like to provide the island nation with an emotional catharsis by beating fancied Pakistan in the Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday.

Technically, Sri Lanka are the hosts of this Asia Cup but due to a cruel twist of fate, the tournament had to be shifted to the UAE for security reasons.

