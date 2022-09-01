Asia Cup 2022: Bangladesh Bat, Make Wholesale Changes In Potential Eliminator

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl first against Bangladesh in what could be a potential eliminator between these two sides at the Asia Cup 2022. Both the sides were right down to each other’s throats when Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka said that Bangladesh are an easier opponent than Afghanistan.

Meanwhile Bangladesh hit back through their Director of Cricket with former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene responding to Khaled Mahmud on Twitter.

Coming back to the match, there were lots of changes on both sides as well with Bangladesh making three of them while Sri Lanka dropped Matheesha Pathirana.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando

Shakib Al Hasan: We wanted to field first, but that’s not in our control. We didn’t bat well against Afghanistan, but today is a different day. We have three changes in our team, we have made quite a few changes. Hopefully that will work for us today. We want to play some good cricket today, we are not concerned about what is being talked in the media.

Dasun Shanaka: We are going to bowl first. It’s a used wicket, so chasing will be important. We had a good preparation coming into this game. We need to concentrate on our batting. We will try to play as we have been playing in the last two years. The team that comes up with a good performance, wins.

Sri Lanka are up against Bangladesh in a crucial game which is potentially a knockout fixture between these two sides at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. Whoever wins the game will seal the deal for the Super Fours, on the other hand, whoever loses gets knocked out of the tournament. Both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have lost their opening games to group b topper Afghanistan who have become the first team to qualify for the Super Fours. Meanwhile, India became the second team to qualify after they beat Hong Kong by 40 runs on Wednesday.

