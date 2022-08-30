Asia Cup 2022: Bangladesh Skipper Shakib Al Hasan Wins Toss, Elects to Bat Against Unchanged Afghanistan

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat against high-flying Afghanistan in Match 3 of Asia Cup 2022 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Bangladesh recently lost the T20I series to Zimbabwe and they will be under immense pressure on Tuesday to put their A-game on table against a team who started their tournament on a high.

Afghanistan played dominant cricket in the opening match of Asia Cup 2022 where they completely outclassed Sri Lanka and won the match by 8 wickets. Afghanistan pacers were at the top of their game against Lanka. Ace spinner Rashid Khan remained wicketless as most of the job was done by the pacers of his team.

Bangladesh included seven bowling options in their playing XI as Shakib returned to lead the team for a mega multi-nation tournament.

The veteran all-rounder said that his batters are prepared well to tackle the Afghanistan bowlers who are in great form.

“We will bat first. It will be difficult for Afghanistan, so that is what we will look to do. We have three spinners and two seamers - so our bowling is pretty much covered. Afghanistan is a very good side in the T20 format, we have prepared well for their bowlers hopefully we can show what we can do. (On Asia Cup) We are all neighbouring countries, everyone wants to watch us play each other so I am happy to be part of such a competition," the Bangladesh skipper said during the toss.

While Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi looked confident at the toss and said that the team more is high after a win over Sri Lanka.

“The way we played last game was brilliant, the morale of the team is high and we want to play the same way today. Same team today. Maybe it will be a bit low today, this pitch. We will look to keep them to a low total," Nabi said.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

