Asia Cup 2022: Both Sides Make Two Changes As Sri Lanka Opt to Bowl Against Pakistan

Sri Lanka has won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in another dead rubber of a match at the Asia Cup. Dasun Shanaka, who is celebrating his birthday, won the coin toss and went onto bowl which was a no-brainer. Teams batting second always had the advantage in Dubai and Sri Lanka didn’t think twice before making the move. Both the teams made two changes to the side.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali , Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

Babar Azam: We would have also bowled first. Two changes - Shadab and Naseem are not playing, Usman Qadir and Hasan Ali are in. Shadab should be fit for the final, we just wanted to rest them to try a different combination before the final.

Dasun Shanaka: We’ll bowl first. Been lucky with the toss, you never know what will happen. But it’s been our charm to bowl first. It’s good we are playing Pakistan once before the final. Two changes - DDS coming in for Asalanka, and Pramod Madushan making his debut for Asitha Fernando. We need to try our best XI before the World Cup and the final.

Both sides haven’t met each other in this year’s Asia Cup, but now they are face to face after sealing the finals spot. This would be a great opportunity to square off against each other before Sunday’s final.

