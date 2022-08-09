Asia Cup 2022 Crucial For Virat Kohli to Prolong His Career: Former Pakistan Spinner

Former captain Virat Kohli has returned to the Indian team for the Asia Cup 2022 after a short break from cricket missing West Indies and Zimbabwe tours. The batting maverick is going through a rough patch and he last scored an international century way back in 2019. In recent times, Kohli failed to manufacture big runs in all three formats which raised questions about his place, especially in the T20I squad.

The 33-year-old was picked in India’s 15-man squad for the upcoming Asia Cup and is expected to get a place in the XI from the first match itself. The tournament is going to be an ideal preparation ahead of the mega T20 World Cup which will be held in Australia later this year.

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria believes that the upcoming mega tournament is crucial for Kohli to prolong his career as he will be under pressure to perform amidst the criticism.

“The Asia Cup will change Virat Kohli’s career. The tournament is crucial for him to prolong his career and I feel he will come good. However, many former cricketers have said that Kohli is just heavy baggage on the team if he doesn’t score runs. So he needs to think carefully about how he can make a comeback. This is because there are other dynamic batters like Iyer, Samson and Gill waiting in the wings," Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

The former spinner further said he would like Kohli to bat at the number 4 spot and in-form Suryakumar Yadav to come ahead of him.

“Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will open. But I would put Suryakumar Yadav at No. 3 and then followed by Kohli. Kohli will need some time to settle-in and play carefully so I think he should bat at No.4," he added.

Team India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on August 28. They have been clubbed in Group A with Pakistan and one qualifier team. Group B constitutes Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. The final of the tournament is slated for September 11 in Dubai.

