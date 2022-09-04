Asia Cup 2022: Dinesh Karthik Fans Vent Their Frustration On Twitter-'Why People Crying About Samson'

India made two changes for the Super Fours clash against Pakistan with Dinesh Karthik getting dropped from the side. Meanwhile, Ravi Bishnoi replaced Ravindra Jadeja with Axar Patel being kept at the bench. Furthermore, it was Dinesh Karthik’s exclusion which made the fans lose their piece of mind and they vented their frustration on Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions.

The whole complexion of the squad changed with Jadeja now being ruled out. In his absence, not only will they miss a batter, but also an effective spinner who can bowl flat and fast deliveries to trouble the opposition batters. In his absence, Patel should have been a like for like replacement, but India team management thought otherwise.

Earlier Rohit Sharma led India and made two changes to the side with Rishabh Pant back over Dinesh Karthik for their opening match of the Super Fours against arch-rivals Pakistan, furthermore, Pakistan had won the toss and opted to bowl. Meanwhile, India brought in Deepak Hooda and Ravi Bishnoi surprising many of the Indian fans which means DK making way for the all-rounder.

Furthermore, Axar Patel is kept on the bench with Ravi Bishnoi replacing Ravindra Jadeja. Earlier India beat Pakistan by five wickets in the last encounter. Meanwhile, Pakistan made just one change with Mohammad Hasnain replacing Shahnawaz Dahani.

