Asia Cup 2022: 'Don't Think One or Two Failures Will Make India Drop KL Rahul' - Wasim Jaffer

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer feels that India will not drop flamboyant opener KL Rahul after an underwhelming show against Pakistan. Rahul has been going through a lean patch after recovering from an injury. He failed to score big on Zimbabwe tours and then was dismissed on a golden duck versus Pakistan in the Asia Cup encounter.

India will next face Hong Kong in the group stage on Wednesday and they might make some changes to the XI to make way for other players who missed the first match.

Jaffer feels that the current Indian team usually backs the players and gives them enough opportunities to showcase their talent. While Jaffer feels that Rahul being the senior player will not face the axe after one or two matches.

“The way this team operates, we have been seeing it for the past year that the Indian team gives enough opportunities to every player. I personally don’t think we will see any changes. You will back the team you played against the big side. I don’t think one or two failures will make them drop KL Rahul or make any changes unless there’s an injury issue," Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo.

Rahul had a rough time in the last couple of months as he missed cricket due to injuries. Rahul last played competitive cricket in IPL 2022, he suffered a right groin injury ahead of South Africa T20Is and flew to Germany and underwent a sports hernia surgery. He was expected to make a return to West Indies but got infected by COVID-19 and was ruled out.

Jaffer also feels that pacer Avesh Khan will also retain his place as the surface has pace and bounce which will make his case strong.

“Wicket has pace and bounce so perhaps Avesh will retain his place as well, though I am a bit tempted to play Ravi Bishnoi," Jaffer said.

The former opener further pointed out Hong Kong players which are going to pose threat to India in Wednesday’s clash.

“These three will have a lot riding on their shoulders. Nizakat Khan scored 92 last time against India as well, Yasim Murtaza is in very good form, was the highest run-scorer in the qualifiers, and Babar Hayat is a very good player. A lot will depend on them and how they bat in Hong Kong’s innings. If India gets them out early, their winning chance will be very bright," he added.

