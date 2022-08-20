Asia Cup 2022: Dubai Police Reviews Security Measures, Assures Smooth Conduct of the Tournament

The Asia Cup is one of the biggest international cricket tournaments in terms of the sheer number of attendants and significance. With only a few days left at the start of the 38th edition of the cricket fiesta, stringent security checks and protocols are being implemented by the hosts, UAE.

The Dubai police recently reviewed security measures for the matches that will be played at the Dubai International Stadium between August 27 and September 11, and gave a green light to the tournament, reported Khaleej Times.

At a conference of the Dubai Events Security Committee (ESC), Brigadier Rashid Khalifa Al Falasi who is the Acting Assistant Commandant for Operational Affairs in Dubai Police assured us that they are well prepared to host the tournament with full-fletched security.

Brigadier Rashid added that smart technologies will be used to secure the venues during the tournament. He emphasised educating the public to encourage their positive participation in the tournament. Along with his team, Brigadier Rashid also explained the safety precautions and protocols that had to be followed while attending the matches.

The Asia Cup 2022 will pit Asia’s colossal cricket rivals against each other. India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are the confirmed teams for the quadrennial event. Meanwhile, UAE, Kuwait, Hong Kong, and Singapore will battle it out in the qualifiers to secure the only berth for the grand event.

Sri Lanka will take the field against Afghanistan in the tournament opener on August 27. This will be followed by the highly anticipated clash of the arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, as they cross swords at the Dubai International Stadium on August 28.

India are the reigning Asian champions and will be looking to defend their title with skipper Rohit Sharma leading the pack. The Men in Blue have an excellent squad at their disposal. All eyes will be on India’s star batter Virat Kohli who will be eager to script an enthralling comeback in the Asia cup. However, India will miss their bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah who has been ruled out due to his back injury.

