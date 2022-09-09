Virat Kohli broke the century drought as he scored his first international ton since November 2019 as India thrashed Afghanistan in their last Asia Cup match. His unbeaten effort off 61 balls got him his first hundred since November 2019 and 71st overall, equalling Ricky Ponting’s tally of international centuries. He is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar in the all-time list. It was also Kohli’s maiden ton in the shortest format.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Advertisement

With Rohit Sharma being rested for India’s final game of the tournament, stand-in skipper K L Rahul (62 off 41) and Kohli shared an entertaining 119 off 76 balls for the opening wicket.

Kohli started toying with the field and bowlers towards the end of the innings, enough indication that he was back to his best. The knock from Rahul was his most confident one ever since he came back from injury.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022-Virat Kohli Dedicates 71st Century to Wife Anushka Sharma and Daughter Vamika

He slammed the bowler for a maximum over the Cow Corner which helped him reach his century. He was soon congratulated by Rishabh Pant who was at the other end and then Kohli broke into laughter and kept laughing. Nevertheless, a special moment was also captured on the video where an elderly man was seen bowing down to Kohli even as he celebrated his century. WATCH.

Advertisement

It was vintage Kohli on display as he stepped out to the spinners, pierced the field perfectly and even played a rare sweep shot. That sweep shot came in the sixth over bowled by Mujeeb Ur Rehman. The next ball he came down the track to hit a straight six.

Advertisement

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022-Virat Kohli Ends Long Wait for a Hundred as India Sign Off Asia Cup Campaign With Big Win

The former India captain also got lucky on his way to a memorable hundred as he was dropped in the deep off Mohammad Nabi in the eight over.

Advertisement

With India at 87 for no loss in 10 overs and Kohli on song, India looked set for a massive total.

It was raining boundaries in the last five overs as Kohli reached the elusive three figure mark with a crisp pull shot off pacer Fareed Ahmed. He took his helmet off, hugged his teammate Rishabh Pant and smiled in disbelief before kissing his necklace as part of his celebration.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here