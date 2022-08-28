Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman ‘walked’ on his own against India in the marquee clash, evoking positive reactions from fans across the world. The Pakistan batter made life difficult for India in 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final where he scored a century, powering Pakistan to a big win. Nevertheless, none of that sort happened as he was out playing a cut shot to Avesh Khan.

Meanwhile, he started walking not even waiting for the umpire to give him the marching orders. This evoked positive response from fans across the world who couldn’t help but praise him. During his stay, he scored ten runs off six balls as he came out to bat after the departure of Babar Azam.

Interestingly, fans enjoyed on social media with some wicked banter as they blamed Virat Kohli for ‘transferring’ poor form to Babar Azam. Azam, who is the skipper of Pakistan, came out to open after losing the toss and was dismissed off a short ball off Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He scored ten runs off nine balls.

Earlier India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl first in their Asia Cup 2022 Group A opener against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Greeted by a huge roar from fans in a near full-house after winning the toss, Sharma further said they have picked Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant for the last batting slot in the playing eleven.

It means that India have chosen their designated finisher over the left-handedness provided by Pant. “It was a tough call we had to take between playing Dinesh and Rishabh, Rishabh sadly misses out. And Avesh makes it as the third seamer," said Rohit.

He further said that with this being India’s first game in Asia Cup 2022, they are focused on improving their previous mistakes.

“Honestly, I don’t think the toss is that important, we are just here to play good cricket. We’ve played here in the IPL, so hopefully the pitch will be good. This is an important game for us, but as cricketers we don’t want to think about the opposition, we just want to correct whatever mistakes we are doing."

