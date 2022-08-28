Asia Cup 2022: Fans Blame Virat Kohli for 'Transferring' Bad Form to Babar Azam After Poor Outing Against India

Fans are now blaming Virat Kohli for Babar Azam’s failure against India in the opening game of the Asia Cup 2022. In what could be called a conspiracy theory, fans took to social media and shared pictures of Kohli shaking hands with the Pakistan skipper. The rationale was that somehow Kohli ‘transferred’ the bad form to Babar. Here, it must be mentioned that the duo shares a great camradries with Babar being the first to come out in Kohli’s support when the former India captain was struggling to score runs.

And now the fans have turned their guns once again Kohli, somehow blaming him for Babar’s dismissal.

Meanwhile, coming back to the match, India had won the toss and opted to bowl which means Babar Azam would walk out with Mohammad Rizwan. Pakistan skipper started off well, hitting the off drive, but then was caught off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s short ball.

Earlier Rohit won the toss and chose to bowl first. Greeted by a huge roar from fans in a near full-house after winning the toss, Sharma further said they have picked Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant for the last batting slot in the playing eleven.

It means that India have chosen their designated finisher over the left-handedness provided by Pant. “It was a tough call we had to take between playing Dinesh and Rishabh, Rishabh sadly misses out. And Avesh makes it as the third seamer," said Rohit.

Likewise, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said that they have opted to hand debut to Naseem Shah.

“We would have also been bowling first, but this is not in our hands. We will look to make a big score and see. Three fast bowlers, two spinners. There are a few new faces, and some old faces in that Indian team. We are trying to give it our best."

