Asia Cup 2022: Fans Continue to Blame Virat Kohli Handshake For Babar Azam's Poor Form

Babar Azam’s poor form continued throughout the Asia Cup and he was dismissed for just five runs against Sri Lanka in the final. After he was dismissed, some fans trended on Twitter how he had shaken hands with Virat Kohli and maybe that was his reason for the downfall. Meanwhile, Babar has so far accounted for 10(9), 9(8), 14(10), and a golden duck.

Furthermore, Fans are now blaming Virat Kohli for Babar Azam’s failure against India in the opening game of the Asia Cup 2022. In what could be called a conspiracy theory, fans took to social media and shared pictures of Kohli shaking hands with the Pakistan skipper.

The rationale was that somehow Kohli ‘transferred’ the bad form to Babar. Here, it must be mentioned that the duo shares a great camaraderie with Babar being the first to come out in Kohli’s support when the former India captain was struggling to score runs.

Earlier Pakistan great Inzamam-ul Haq has asked the team’s captain Babar Azam and batsman Fakhar Zaman to score more runs as they gear up for the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka.

Inzamam has recommended both the batters score more runs in the field rather than staying on the pitch for a longer time.

Though Pakistan has reached the final, there are concerns about the team’s performance on the batting front with skipper Babar managing only 30 runs in the event.

Inzamam, Pakistan’s former captain and chief selector, said he hopes the team wins in the Asia Cup 2022 finale against Sri Lanka.

