Asia Cup 2022: Fans React to Shadab Khan's Messy Catch Drop: 'Typical Pakistan'

Pakistan managed to restrict Sri Lanka to 170 runs in the final of the Asia Cup 2022. They had won the toss and bowled well to reduce them to 58/5 at halfway stage, but thanks to Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s 71 off 45 balls, Sri Lanka did a jailbreak, posting a stiff total. Meanwhile, Pakistan was at their typical best as they messed up a simple catch of Rajapaksa. It happened on the penultimate ball of the match when Rajapaksa had a wild slog at Naseem Shah and the ball went up in the air.

Also Read: Shahnawaz Dahani’s Kind Gesture Wins Hearts On the Eve of Final

Advertisement

In the end, the catch was missed as Shadab Khan ran straight into Asif Ali who then parried it away for a maximum. This act generated a lot of traction on social media; here are some of the top reactions.

Advertisement

Pakistan pacers started with a bang before Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s brilliant 71 not out took Sri Lanka to a challenging 170 for 6 in the Asia Cup final here on Sunday.

It was a good toss to win for Babar Azam until Rajapaksa’s calculated assault at the death saw 50 runs being scored off last 4 overs.

Also Read: Babar Azam Wins Toss, Fans Forecast Pakistan Win On Social Media

Young Naseem Shah (1/40 in 4 overs) and the uber cool Haris Rauf (3/29 in 4 overs) bowled with a lot of pace and fire extracting movement off the track as they broke the backbone of the Lankan batting within the Powerplay overs before Rajapaksa scored one of his finest fifties considering the situation that his team was in.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here