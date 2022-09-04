Asia Cup 2022: Fans See Shades of Saeed Ajmal As Pakistan Fielders Make Mess of Rohit Sharma's Catch

In one of the funniest incidents, Pakistan fielders made a mess of Rohit Sharma’s catch before somehow holding onto it during their Super Fours clash against India. Nonetheless, the incident reminded them of the notorious Saeed Ajmal drop involving Shoaib Malik from the match against West Indies which was interestingly played in UAE—-Abu Dhabi.

Coming back to this game, both the Pakistan fielders—Fakhar Zaman and Khushdil Shah almost ran into each other before the catch was taken. It all happened in the fifth over of the innings, where Rohit miscued one from the bowler and Fakhar Zaman and Khushdil Shah almost bumped into each other and nearly made a hash of it. In the end, Khushdil just about clung on.

Meanwhile this whole incident reminded fans of this notorious incident involving Saeed Ajmal and Shoaib Malik with some them sharing a number of memes.

Earlier Rohit Sharma led India and made two changes to the side with Rishabh Pant back over Dinesh Karthik for their opening match of the Super Fours against arch-rivals Pakistan, furthermore, Pakistan had won the toss and opted to bowl. Meanwhile, India brought in Deepak Hooda and Ravi Bishnoi surprising many of the Indian fans which means DK making way for the all-rounder. Furthermore, Axar Patel is kept on the bench with Ravi Bishnoi replacing Ravindra Jadeja. Earlier India beat Pakistan by five wickets in the last encounter. Meanwhile, Pakistan made just one change with Mohammad Hasnain replacing Shahnawaz Dahani.

