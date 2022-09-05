Asia Cup 2022: Former India Cricketer Changes His Profile Picture in Support of Arshdeep Singh

The level of vitriol aimed at India cricketer Arshdeep Singh following his error during the India vs Pakistan contest at the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday night has been nauseating. Arshdeep, during a tense phase of the contest, ended up spilling a catch of a Pakistan batter who then went on to struck boundaries that sealed India’s defeat in the Super Four stage clash.

Instantly afterwards, the social media was flooded with hateful comments directed towards the 23-year-old pacer. However, former and current cricketers came instantly to his defense with legendary cricketer Harbhajan Singh chiding down fans for putting down one their ‘own guys down by saying cheap things’.

On Monday afternoon, another former India cricketer Aakash Chopra changed his Twitter display picture with that of Arshdeep to show his support.

During a post-match media interaction, India batter Virat Kohli also defended Arshdeep saying it was a mistake that could have been committed by anyone before citing an example from his own career.

“Anyone can commit the mistake, the situation was tight. It was a high-pressure game and mistakes can happen. I still remember I was playing my first Champions Trophy and the match was against Pakistan, I had played a very bad shot against Shahid Afridi," Kohli told the reporters.

“I was watching the ceiling till 5 am, I was not able to sleep and I thought my career is over but these things are natural. Seniors players get around you, there is a good team environment right now, I give the credit to the captain and coach. The players learn from their mistakes. So one must accept his mistake, address it and look forward to being in that pressure situation once again," he added.

Pakistan chased down the target of 182 with a delivery to spare. India will next be in action on Tuesday when they square-off against Sri Lanka in their second match of the Super Four stage.

