Pakistan cricket team is not known for its fielding and it showed on the field once again as they took on Sri Lanka in the final Super Fours match at Dubai International Stadium. Batting first, Pakistan managed to post a paltry 121 runs on the board and failed to stop Sri Lanka who beat them by 5 wickets. Not only did Sri Lanka bowl well, but they also now enter the final with all the momentum. Meanwhile, Pakistan not only batted poorly but gave a glimpse of yet another callous approach to fielding which almost threatened to derail the careers of two of their players—Hasan Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed.

It all happened in the 17th over of the match when Mohammad Hasnain dished out an off-cutter to Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka who hit it straight to long on where two fielders—Ali and Ahmed converged onto the ball. The duo didn’t notice that they are on collision course, thankfully one of them backed out and Ali completed the catch. In the end, they both realised that they were seconds away from a massive injury and laughed it off. Interestingly, both played catch catch as can be seen in the video.

Coming back to the match, Opener Pathum Nissanka slammed an unbeaten half-century to complement a superb bowling show as Sri Lanka overcame a shaky start to beat Pakistan by five wickets in the final Super 4 clash of the Asia Cup here on Friday.

Chasing a paltry 122 in the dress rehearsal ahead of Sunday’s summit clash, Sri Lanka were reduced to 29/3 inside five overs but the 24-year-old Nissanka held the innings together with his unbeaten 55 off 48 balls. Mystery spinner Wanindu Hasaranga led Sri Lankan’s brilliant bowling effort with a three-wicket haul as Pakistan were bundled out for 121 in 19.1 overs.

