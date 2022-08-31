Asia Cup 2022: Hong Kong Elect to Bowl; Hardik Pandya Rested For India as Rishabh Pant Gets Chance

Hong Kong skipper Nizakat Khan won the toss and elected to bowl against India in Match 4 of Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Hong Kong beat UAE in the last match of the Asia Cup qualification round to seal a place in the multi-nation tournament. They impressed many with their collective show in the qualification round in Oman.

Nizakat guessed the flick of the coin right and elected to bowl straightaway. Hong Kong retained the same XI from their last match against UAE.

“We are going to bowl first. In Oman, we chased down well and that is what we are looking to do. The last time we played India, it was a good game and we know we did some mistakes and want to make sure we capitalize on that. We have the same team we played against UAE," Nizakhat said at the toss.

While Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also admitted that he would have also chosen to bowl first. The 35-year-old said that the team has to do their basics right against Hong Kong as he don’t take them lightly.

“We were going to bowl first as well. Looks like an even covering of grass and we need to bat well to get to a good score. We just want to continue to do what we are doing as a team. We don’t want to look at the opposition and play good and hard cricket. We need to do our basics right, which is what got us a victory against Pakistan," Rohit said at the toss.

Meanwhile, India made one change to their XI as the hero of the last match Hardik Pandya was rested and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant got a chance in the XI.

“One change, Hardik is rested considering how important he is for us, Pant comes in," Rohit added.

Hong Kong (Playing XI): Nizakat Khan(c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie(w), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

