Asia Cup 2022: Hong Kong Succumb to Lowest Asia Cup Total; 9th Lowest In T20Is

Last Updated: September 02, 2022, 23:03 IST

Sharjah

Hong Kong batter loses his stumps against Pakistan in Asia Cup encounter.
Hong Kong were simply blown away in the run-chase with Pakistani attack proving to be too good for them.

Hong Kong slumped to the lowest ever team totals in the history of Asia Cup as they were bundled out for a paltry 38 against Pakistan in the last group game. The highest individual score was from the skipper Nizakat Khan himself who scored 8 runs. The second highest score was six runs which came off Kinchit Shah’s bat. It was the spinners who did all the damage with seven wickets coming between Shadab Khan and Mohammed Nawaz.

Meanwhile, this was the lowest ever team total at the history of Asia Cup. Furthermore, they bettered the record set by UAE which was 81 runs which came against India in 2016 edition. Here’s the complete list.

UAE has interestingly has the next best score to their name (82) which is just one more run and came against Bangladesh who were the tournament host that year. Meanwhile, Pakistan posted 83 runs which was their lowest team total ever in Asia Cup that came against India in the same edition.

Hong Kong3810.43.562lostv PakistanSharjah2 Sep 2022
U.A.E.81/920.04.051lostv IndiaMirpur3 Mar 2016
U.A.E.8217.44.642lostv BangladeshMirpur26 Feb 2016
India82/110.18.062wonv U.A.E.Mirpur3 Mar 2016
Pakistan8317.34.741lostv IndiaMirpur27 Feb 2016
India85/515.35.482wonv PakistanMirpur27 Feb 2016
Oman101/820.05.052lostv U.A.E.Mirpur22 Feb 2016
Sri Lanka10519.45.331lostv AfghanistanDubai (DSC)27 Aug 2022
Afghanistan106/210.110.422wonv Sri LankaDubai (DSC)27 Aug 2022

Meanwhile, this is also the ninth lowest team total ever in international cricket with Turkey scoring the lowest ever team total at 21. Here’s a complete list.

Turkey218.32.472v Czech Rep.Ilfov County30 Aug 2019
Lesotho2612.42.051v UgandaKigali19 Oct 2021
Turkey2811.32.431v LuxembourgIlfov County29 Aug 2019
Thailand3013.12.271v MalaysiaBangi4 Jul 2022
Turkey328.53.621v AustriaIlfov County31 Aug 2019
Finland3313.02.532v DenmarkBrondby7 May 2022
Philippines3615.22.341v OmanAl Amerat21 Feb 2022
Panama3717.22.132v CanadaCoolidge14 Nov 2021
Hong Kong3810.43.562v PakistanSharjah2 Sep 2022

Earlier Pakistan set up a second showdown against arch-rivals India in as many weeks with a record 155-run win over Hong Kong in a must-win Asia Cup match here on Friday.

Hong Kong were simply blown away in the run-chase with Pakistani attack proving to be too good for them. Their innings folded up for just 38 in 10.4 overs, sending Pakistan into the Super 4s as the second placed team from Group A.

It was Pakistan’s biggest win in the shortest format.

