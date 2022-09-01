Asia Cup 2022: 'Hope Next Year He is Not Worried About the Orange Cap'

Although India beat Honk Kong by 40 runs and sealed the Super Fours spot, some concerns remained. One of the biggest was opening batter KL Rahul’s form who scored a scratchy 36 off 39 balls. Unlike Kohli who upped the ante, Rahul managed to hit just two big hits during his stay, triggering murmurs about his form and his viability for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022.

Known as ‘Voice of Cricket’ among Indian cricket fans, Harsha Bhogle said that the 29-year-old will have to improve on his form else he will raise ‘questions’ for the selectors.

“It was okay today as he was playing against Hong Kong. But even then I think taking 39 balls is way too much. Hong Kong you knew you would win it, but unlike Virat who looked more and more fluent as the innings went along, I don’t think KL Rahul looked more fluent on his 38th ball than he was earlier. So, I hope he gets as much time in the nets," he told Cricbuzz.

He said that KL Rahul is a special player, but it looks like he needs to ‘shed some fear.’

“Because everytime I see KL Rahul who is a once-in-a-generation-player who is getting struck somewhere. I wonder whether he needs to shed some fear. Look I don’t know I haven’t played at that level. I haven’t been in those situations before. I just wonder if he needs to shed those fears, and say ‘doesn’t matter if I get out.’"

“And I hope next year, he is not worried about the Orange Cap."

With the presence of Deepak Hooda, who has proved his mettle in top three after he scored a century against Ireland, pressure will be on the Karantaka batter to let his bat do all the talking. Bhogle mentioned that next four games in Asia Cup will be crucial or he might get dropped for the T20 World Cup.

“I honestly believe even after this Asia Cup, KL Rahul is still playing like this then we have a question for the selectors. If after these four games(Asia Cup 2022), if KL Rahul hasn’t got his rhythm back then there is a question. I would be very sad if that happens."

