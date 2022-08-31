Asia Cup 2022, IND vs HK: Rohit Sharma Becomes First Batsman to Score 3500 Runs in T20Is

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma achieved a massive feat during the Asia Cup 2022 encounter against Hong Kong on Wednesday. Rohit scored a quickfire 21 runs off 13 balls after being asked to bat by Hong Kong skipper Nizakat Khan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The swashbuckling opener became the first batsman to score 3500 runs in T20 Internationals. Rohit, who is the leading run-scorer in the shortest format, achieved the milestone on the fourth ball of the match with an easy single. New Zealand opener Martin Guptill is also on the brink of joining him in the club as he is currently just three runs behind in the tally.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Rohit failed to convert a good start into a big score once again as he failed to read the slower ball and got caught inside the circle at long-on. He hit 2 fours and a six during his stay in the middle.

Nizakat won the toss and elected to bowl first against India who beat Pakistan in their opening match of the season.

While Rohit also admitted that he would have also chosen to bowl first. The 35-year-old said that the team has to do their basics right against Hong Kong as he doesn’t take them lightly.

Live Score India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022

“We were going to bowl first as well. Looks like an even covering of grass and we need to bat well to get to a good score. We just want to continue to do what we are doing as a team. We don’t want to look at the opposition and play good and hard cricket. We need to do our basics right, which is what got us a victory against Pakistan," Rohit said at the toss.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, India made one surprise change to their XI as the hero of the last match Hardik Pandya was rested and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant got a chance in the XI. Rohit feels that Pandya should be kept fresh for the big games as he is very important for the team’s balance.

“One change, Hardik is rested considering how important he is for us, Pant comes in," Rohit added.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here