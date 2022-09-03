Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Avesh Khan Down With Fever, Hopefully Not Too Serious' - Rahul Dravid

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has confirmed that pacer Avesh Khan is unwell and didn’t take part in the practice session on Saturday for crucial India vs Pakistan clash in the Super 4 stage. The arch-rivals will encounter again in Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday where India will once again look to stamp their authority over Babar Azam and Co. However, the Men in Blue suffered a massive blow as Avesh is down with fever and might miss the upcoming clash against Pakistan.

Dravid has not completely ruled Avesh out for the Sunday clash but admitted that he didn’t practice on Saturday.

“Avesh is feeling a little bit unwell, just been under the favour, a little bit of fever, doctors are managing the situation, he is not at practice today hopefully he is not too serious and should be okay for tomorrow’s game (against PAK), if not, then later part of the tournament," Rahul said in the pre-match press conference.

In the opening match against Pakistan, Avesh claimed the crucial of Fakhar Zaman and returned with the figures of 1/19 in two overs. However, he had an expensive outing against Hong Kong after leaking 53 runs in his four overs for 1 wicket.

Earlier, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury and Axar Patel was named his replacement by the BCCI for the remaining matches.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Axar Patel as the replacement for Ravindra Jadeja in the ongoing Asia Cup," the BCCI statement read.

“Jadeja has sustained a right knee injury and is ruled out of the tournament. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team," it added.

In the last game against Pakistan, Dravid promoted Jadeja to number four to keep the left-right combination going in the top six, as Rishabh Pant was dropped from the playing XI.

Team India is expected to make some radical changes in the playing XI as Hardik Pandya is expected to return for the Pakistan clash after missing the last match to manage his workload. While with Jadeja and Avesh’s injury, India might change their combination for their first Super 4 clash.

