Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL: Skipper Rohit Sharma Propels India to 173/8 Against Sri Lanka in Crucial Clash

Skipper Rohit Sharma played a blistering 72-run knock to help India post a challenging 173/8 in 20 overs against Sri Lanka in the crucial Asia Cup 2022 clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya tried to provide the finishing touch to the innings but failed miserably under pressure as Sri Lanka kept taking wickets at regular intervals. Dilshan Madushanka was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka as he claimed three crucial wickets of Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda and Pant.

While Rohit looked in sublime touch during his 41-ball stay as it was his second half-century in T20Is this year so far. He played with a lot of control and struck five fours and four sixes during his ferocious knock.

Earlier, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bowl first as they look to seal a place in the final of the tournament. India lost star opener KL Rahul early once again as he was dismissed on just 6. The flamboyant opener was dismissed in the second over of the match as Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka introduced spinner Maheesh Theekshana early into the attack.

Rahul charged down the ground on the fifth ball of the over but failed to get the timing right and was given LBW out by the on-field umpire. While Rahul straightaway decided to take the review to give himself a chance. The third umpire took about five minutes to make the decision.

While India also lost the big wicket of Kohli in quick succession as he was castled on duck by Madushanka. It was the fourth ball of the third over, Kohli tried to play the ball across the line and target the mid-wicket area, but it came back in to outsmart him and hit the timber.

Rohit then joined hands with in-form Suryakumar Yadav as the duo shared a crucial 97-run stand for the third wicket where the Indian skipper played the role of successor. The swashbuckling opener was dismissed by Chamika Karunaratne in an attempt to hit a maximum.

While Suryakumar was dismissed soon after that as the Sri Lanka skipper dismissed him on 34 off 29 balls.

Hardik and Rishabh shared identical scores of 17 runs and they also took the same amount of balls to hit them -13. Deepak Hooda had another disappointing outing and was dismissed on 3. While Ravichandran Ashwin remained unbeaten on 15 runs off 7 balls to provide the finishing touch.

Apart from Madhushanka, Shanaka and Karunaratne shared two-wicket each to dent the Indian innings.

