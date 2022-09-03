Asia Cup 2022: India 'Getting Into Groove For Super Fours' As Team Trains Hard At the Nets

Indian team got into the groove for the upcoming super fours clash against Pakistan as they trained hard at the ICC Academy in Dubai. Team India are all set to take on their arch-rivals for the second time in as many weeks and they made sure that they train hard for this upcoming clash in Dubai. Nonetheless, the BCCI shared pictures of the net session on social media where the likes of Virat Kohli was seen training hard at the net session. Meanwhile, skipper Rohit Sharma was seen having a chat with coach Rahul Dravid.

The skipper will have to make some big decisions regarding Rishabh Pant who was dropped in favor of Dinesh Karthik in the opening encounter against the same team. Although, he brought back Pant for the second match against Hong Kong.

“Getting into the #AsiaCup2022 Super Four groove," tweeted the BCCI.

Meanwhile, Pakistan set up a second showdown against arch-rivals India in as many weeks with a record 155-run win over Hong Kong in a must-win Asia Cup match here on Friday.

Coming back to India vs Pakistan clash, both the teams met twice in 2018 Asia Cup as well where India coming on top on both occasions. Even in this season’s Asia Cup, India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in a humdinger of a match. India bowled first and bundled Pakistan for 147. Later, they found themselves in trouble chasing the total down and had to depend on Hardik Pandya who had to guide his team home after picking up three wickets. Meanwhile Bhuvneshwar Kumar also picked up four wickets to derail Pakistan.

