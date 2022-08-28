Asia Cup 2022: India Pick Dinesh Karthik Over Rishabh Pant, Opt to Bowl Against Pakistan

India won the toss and opted to bowl against arch-rivals Pakistan in the marquee clash at the Asia Cup 2022 with the major news being Dinesh Karthik getting picked over Rishabh Pant. This is the opening clash for both sides and they would look to start the campaign on a high. Coming out to the toss, Rohit Sharma won it and broke the news, saying that they are going with Dinesh Karthik and ‘unfortunately’ Rishabh Pant has missed out.

Teams:

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

So a big selection call from the Indian camp - Dinesh Karthik picked over Rishabh Pant as the keeper. And Avesh Khan picked as the third seamer over another spinning option. Thoughts on this Playing XI?

Babar Azam: We would have also been bowling first, but this is not in our hands. We will look to make a big score and see. Three fast bowlers, two spinners and a debut for Naseem Shah. There are a few new faces, and some old faces in that Indian team. We are trying to give it our best.

Rohit Sharma: (After the crowd roar subsided) Honestly, I don’t think the toss is that important, we are just here to play good cricket. We’ve played here in the IPL, so hopefully the pitch will be good. It was a tough call we had to take between playing Dinesh and Rishabh, Rishabh sadly misses out. And Avesh makes it as the third seamer. This is an important game for us, but as cricketers we don’t want to think about the opposition, we just want to correct whatever mistakes we are doing. We are bowling first.

India are up against Pakistan for the first time since their ten wicket defeat to the arch rivals at this very same venue. They will certainly be under pressure and would look to avenge their loss in the opening game of the T20 World Cup 2021.

