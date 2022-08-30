'He Hasn't Been an Accomplished Player in T20s': Ex-IND Spinner Draws Comparison Between Pant & Karthik

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh feels that India made the right call by picking Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant in their opening match of Asia Cup 2022 against arch-rivals Pakistan. It was a bold move from India when they preferred the veteran glovesman over Pant as several cricketer fans and critics felt it was not the ideal call from the team management.

Pant has made a big name for himself in red-ball cricket and recently he scored a match-winning century against England in third ODI to seal the series. However, the southpaw’s T20I numbers are a bit underwhelming considering his potential. He has 883 runs in 54 matches at a strike rate of 126.32.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Advertisement

The veteran off-spinner pointed out that Karthik has performed exceedingly well in recent times to get a place in the Asia Cup squad and India have to utilise it, while Pant has not shown his full potential in T20Is.

“Rishabh Pant, no doubt, has done very well even in Test cricket and one-dayers. He has been very good. But in this shortest format, he has not been an accomplished player. However, if you look at Dinesh Karthik, his graph is only going upward. He has performed well. This is the right decision. In this format, in this form, there is no use keeping him on the bench. It’s time for Dinesh Karthik to play, he should play," Harbhajan told AajTak.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Digs in His Heels to Compete Against a Great Rival

Karthik returned to the Indian team this year after a sensational IPL season with Royal Challengers Bangalore. The 37-year-old scored 330 runs at a strike rate of 183.33. The veteran wicketkeeper also performed well in the limited opportunities he got in Indian colours after the comeback.

Harbhajan further said that Karthik can win a lot of matches for India and feels that he has not many years left in international cricket as he will try to make the most out of the opportunities he gets.

Advertisement

“Rishabh Pant is young, he still has plenty of time left. However, Dinesh Karthik has only 1-2 years left and he should make the most of it, the team should also use Karthik’s form and make the most of it. He can win a lot of matches, batting down the order. With Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik batting down the order, I think it’s going to be difficult for most opposition bowlers," he added.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here