Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria feels that KL Rahul shouldn’t get rushed in the India XI for the upcoming Asia Cup. Rahul has been recalled to the Indian team for the upcoming multi-nation tournament after recovering from injury and COVID-19. He has been appointed Rohit Sharma’s deputy for the Asia Cup which almost guarantees him a place in the XI.

Rahul has not played competitive cricket after IPL 2022 and Kaneria feels that the Indian team management should give him some time to ease into the team.

“Rahul hasn’t played international cricket for a while, yet he has been picked ahead of Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, and Sanju Samson, who were playing continuously. Whenever a player is back from injury, you shouldn’t rush him into the XI. He should have been given a bit of time to ease into the team as he is an important player for India in the T20 World Cup," Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

Recently, Rahul revealed that he was about to regain full fitness for the West Indies tour but was tested COVID-19 positive which pushed things back for him.

“Hey guys. I wanted to clarify a couple of things about my health and fitness. My surgery in June was successful, and I had begun training with the hope of returning to national duty for the teams tour of the West Indies. Unfortunately, as I was nearing a return to full fitness, I tested positive for COVID19. This naturally pushes things back by a couple of weeks, but I aim to recover as quickly as possible, and be available for selection as soon as I can. To represent the national team is the highest honour, and I cannot wait to get out there back in blue. See you soon KLR," Rahul said.

Meanwhile, Kaneria also said that India should have picked Mohammed Shami over Avesh Khan as he feels that the young pacer can turn out to be an expensive option on UAE soil.

“I was worried about their pace bowling because the injuries to Bumrah and Harshal meant that they were ruled out of the Asia Cup. Despite knowing that Avesh Khan can be expensive on the slow tracks in UAE, they have gone ahead with him. I feel Mohammad Shami could have been a much better option," Kaneria added.

