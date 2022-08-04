Asia Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan Can Take Place Not Once, But Thrice; Here's How

After a gap of nine months, two of the biggest arch-rivals of world cricket, India and Pakistan will be up against each other in Asia Cup 2022. After being beaten all ends up (by ten wickets) in October 2021, Rohit Sharma and his men have undergone a lot of changes since then. Skipper Kohli has stepped down and the team has new faces in Deepak Hoodas and Arshdeep Singhs who are playing fearless cricket, to say the least.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022-India vs Pakistan Match Set for August 28 in Dubai - Check Out Full Schedule

Advertisement

Nonetheless, all of it will be put to test when they will be up against Pakistan in a high-stake encounter in the Asia Cup opener on August 28 at Dubai International Stadium.

But what if we tell you, that India vs Pakistan will not be a single encounter like T20 World Cup 2021, but it is quite possible that we may see an Indo-Pak clash as many as three times between August 27 to September 11. Here’s how.

The first clash is a sureshot one where the two teams face off against each other on August 28 in campaign opener. It might well be possible that these two teams might have a 1-2 finish in their respective group with the two qualifying teams also in presence. If that happens, then India and Pakistan will once again clash exactly a week later in Super 4s.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY

From here on, they can go agaisnt each other once more only if they reach the finals. But with presence of other Asian powerhourses like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, that probability is looking slightly lower.

Advertisement

Furthermore, India have been clubbed in Group A with Pakistan and one qualifier team. Meanwhile Group B constitutes Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

The final of the tournament is slated for September 11 in Dubai. Announcing the fixtures on Twitter, BCCI secretary Jay Shah stated," The wait is finally over as the battle for Asian supremacy commences on 27th August with the all-important final on 11th September."

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here