Asia Cup 2022: It Does Make a Lot of Difference When a Bowler Like Jasprit Bumrah is Missing - Salman Butt

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt feels that India will miss the services of premium pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022. The BCCI announced India’s 15-man squad for the upcoming Asia Cup on Monday and announced that Bumrah missed out due to an injury.

“Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were not available for selection owing to injuries. They are currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru," the BCCI stated.

Meanwhile, a BCCI official said that Bumrah has sustained a back injury and they don’t want to take a risk by playing him in the Asia Cup.

“Jasprit Bumrah has a back injury and will not play in the Asia Cup. He is our main bowler and we would like him to be back in action before T20 World Cup. We can’t risk him in Asia Cup and the injury could aggravate," a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Butt heaped praises on Bumrah and talked about his death bowling exploits as he feels that the 28-year-old absence will make a lot of difference.

“India will surely miss Jasprit Bumrah. It does make a lot of difference when a bowler like Bumrah is missing. He is a high-class bowler and also has a lot of experience. He bowls exceptionally during the death overs and is also very effective with the new ball and is a matchwinner," Butt said on his Youtube channel.

The selectors chose two young pacers in the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup - Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan.

Butt said that the Indian team has provided a good amount of exposure to the young pacers and they are high on confidence after playing a lot of matches in recent times.

“India have given a lot of exposure to their young pacers. They are all quite young, but not new to international cricket. They have been playing a lot of cricket and will be high on confidence. While Bumrah is the best of them all, the rest are also not very new to the scene," he added.

