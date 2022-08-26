Asia Cup 2022: Left Hander Duo Gets Into 'Whack Whack' Mode At Nets | VIDEO

After videos of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma practicing at the nets went viral, another video posted by the BCCI is breaking the internet which shows the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant getting into beast mode. The duo was seen going hammer and tongs as they went after the bowlers at the net session ahead of the all-important opening clash against Pakistan.

Both the left-handers were particularly harsh against all bowlers. While Pant was seen playing the pull shot, Jadeja was seen playing the straight drive with all the gusto. Take a look.

“Whack Whack Whack at the nets," tweeted BCCI on social media.

Seasoned speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi on Thursday met Indian batter Virat Kohli at the training ground. The left-arm quick has been ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury and was seen with braces on his leg. He shook hands with Kohli and explained the nature of his injury.

Shaheen could be heard saying that he would recover till the T20 World Cup gets underway in Australia later this year. The conversation ended with the Pakistan youngster saying, “Aapke liye Duaen kar rahe hai ki waapis form mein aaye (We are praying that you get your form back)".

India will be looking to avenge their 10-wicket humiliation by Pakistan at the same venue in last year’s T20 World Cup, and skipper Rohit Sharma is trying to keep his players level-headed as the expectation and excitement among fans hits fever pitch.

“Everyone watches the game and it’s a high-pressure game without a doubt, but within the group we want to create a normal atmosphere," he told Star Sports.

“We don’t want to hype this game too much. It’s important to tell the players who haven’t played against Pakistan or played them just one or two times that it’s just another opposition."

