Asia Cup 2022 Likely to be Shifted to UAE, no Change in Schedule: Report

The recent developments in Sri Lanka have resulted in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) seriously mulling over shifting its continental tournament out of the island nation. According to a report, discussions to host the Asia Cup 2022 have been held between ACC and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) with the event likely to be held in UAE now.

As of now, Sri Lanka is scheduled to host the event from August 26 to September 11.

With Sri Lanka successfully hosting Australia for a full tour, it seemed all but certain that the Asia Cup will remain in the country. However, in the past few days, the political situation there has changed dramatically with their President reportedly leaving and being replaced by a new one.

For some time now, Sri Lanka has been in a turmoil with violent protests taking place across the nation.

“In such a scenario, it is being felt that hosting the championship is not appropriate," Cricbuzz quoted an ACC official as saying.

The report further stated that Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has been apprised of the development.

Should the continental event be shifted to UAE, it will be the second successive occasion that the Asia Cup will be held there after 2018 when India lifted the trophy beating Bangladesh in the final.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said that it’s first preference is that the Asia Cup remains in Sri Lanka as shifting it to another venue will result in a huge financial loss for SLC.

“Our first preference is to support Sri Lanka and play the Asia Cup there. If this tournament does not take place in Sri Lanka, it will be a huge cricketing and financial loss for them. Australia’s recent tour of Sri Lanka went off without any problems," Faisal Hasnain, PCB CEO, said.

Pakistan are currently touring Sri Lanka and are scheduled to play two Tests against them.

“Similarly, there have been no issues with the on-going Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka as we are constantly in touch with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and our embassy in the country. Our discussions with the ACC representatives have suggested that the tournament is on track at the moment as they are monitoring the situation very carefully and we will support their decision," Hasnain said.

