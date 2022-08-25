Asia Cup 2022: Live Streaming, Full Schedule, Teams, Groups, Venue And More

The Asia Cup is all set to start on August 27 with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan clashing in the tournament opener. India, the most successful team in the history of the event, will start their campaign with an mouth-watering clash against old rivals Pakistan on Sunday (August 28).

The Rohit Sharma-led side will be hoping to defend their title and win a record-extending eighth trophy in the process.

Asia Cup 2022: A Look at India’s Dominant History at the Continental Tournament

A win will be a big boost for India ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup which is to be held later this year in Australia.

It is time to have a look at some of the key details of the tournament.

Tournament Venue

The 2022 edition of the Asia Cup was originally scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka but due to the political crisis in the nation it had to be relocated to the United Arab Emirates. The matches will be played at Dubai and Sharjah.

Bangladesh have hosted the Asia Cup most number of times - five times till date. UAE, on the other hand, will host the tournament for the fourth time.

Format

This year’s Asia Cup will be played in T20 format to help the teams prepare for the T20 World Cup. This format was introduced in Asia Cup for the first time back in 2016. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the super-four stage. The four teams will then play each other once in a league format. And after the completion, the top two teams will proceed to the final.

Groups

India, Pakistan and Hong Kong are in Group A. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are in Group B.

Hong Kong won the qualifying tournament to make the cut as the sixth team.

India vs Pakistan

The electrifying India-Pakistan clash is on August 28 at the Dubai International Stadium. There’s a potential that the two teams could clash at least twice more in the tournament provided both make the Super-four stage and then the final.

Asia Cup 2022 Schedule

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will feature in the opening match of Asia Cup on August 27 at the Dubai International Stadium. The final will also be played at the same venue on September 11.

History

The inaugural edition of the Asia Cup was held back in 1984. India, under the leadership of Sunil Gavaskar lifted the first Asia Cup trophy. Since then, the tournament has been played 14 times.

Most Successful Teams

With seven titles to their name, India are the most successful team in the history of the tournament. Sri Lanka follow them into the second spot with five titles while Pakistan have won twice.

How to Watch?

You can stream the matches live on Disney+ Hotstar and watch it on Star Sports Network.

