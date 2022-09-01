Asia Cup 2022: Naseem Shah Practices With Taped Leg Ahead of Hong Kong Clash | WATCH

19-year-old pace sensation Naseem Shah set the stage on fire against arch-rivals India at the Asia Cup 2022 opener at the Dubai International Stadium.

Nonetheless, the young player had to walk off the field as he picked up cramps in his left leg. The cricketer can be seen rushing out the field in complete tears. As of now, he still looks unsettled as he was seen practicing at the ICC Academy ahead of their second match of the tournament against Hong Kong. The video clearly shows that his left leg was taped up.

Naseem Shah bowled brilliantly as he clean bowled Suryakumar Yadav, but couldn’t celebrate after he was affected with cramps in his left leg. He then came back to bowl his final over against Ravindra Jadeja and faced with similar dilemma as he failed to appeal for his LBW. Unfortunately, he had to rush out of the field with the young cricketer in tears.

“It’s cramps. It’s a high-pressure game and these can happen," his captain Babar Azam would say. “He bowled with a great deal of aggression. Pressure mey cramps aa hi jaate hain (Under pressure, cramps happen)".

Meanwhile Pakistan’s top pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will undergo treatment of his knee injury in London and he is expected to regain complete fitness before the T20 World Cup starting mid-October, the PCB said on Monday.

Shaheen has departed for London where he will undergo rehabilitation of his injury which he sustained while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in mid-July.

The knee injury ruled him out of the second Test against Sri Lanka and subsequent ODI series in Netherlands as well as the ongoing Asia Cup in the UAE.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro said Shaheen requires uninterrupted and dedicated care of a knee specialist and London has some of the best sports medicine and rehabilitation facilities in the world.

In the best interest of the player, we have decided to send him there, Soomro said.

The medical department will receive daily feedback on his progress whilst in London and we are confident Shaheen will return to full fitness before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Shaheen will, however, remain under the supervision of the PCB Medical Advisory Panel, which also comprises London-based Dr Imtiaz Ahmed and Dr Zafar Iqbal.

