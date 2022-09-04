Asia Cup 2022: No Hiding From The Fact That Rohit Sharma's Bat Was Not Striking The Ball Well - Aakash Chopra

Former India opener Aakash Chopra admitted that he is worried about Rohit Sharma’s lean patch with the bat after low scores in group stage clashes. Rohit struggled against Pakistan and scored 12 runs off 18 balls in India’s opening match of the tournament, while he failed to convert a good start into a big score and was dismissed on 21 runs off 13 balls.

Chopra said that Rohit didn’t strike the ball well against Pakistan in the group stage and admitted it’s a worrying sign for the team and fans.

“I will be worried because there is an extremely thin line between good and bad form; your confidence can go down and suddenly the story looks different. If we talk about the Pakistan match, he was on five runs in 15 balls, and there is no hiding from the fact that his bat was not striking the ball well," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The Indian openers have failed miserably in the tournament so far as KL Rahul is struggling with a lean patch after coming back from injury which put added pressure on Rohit to give India a solid start with the bat.

Chopra pointed out that Rohit has hit only 1 half-century in T20Is this year and being an opener he should create impact at the top with big scores.

“In this entire year, there has been only one half-century. We are saying that half-centuries are overrated and not to look for milestones, but if you are an opener, you can create an impact," he added.

The former cricketer gave an example of Jos Buttler’s batting approach which helped him score four centuries in IPL 2022 and said that the Indian skipper should make the best out of it while batting at the top.

“There won’t be anyone better than Jos Buttler, who scored three hundreds in the IPL; he also plays with the same template; then why not Rohit Sharma? Intent is brilliant, but if you have a chance, make the best of it because you have to set the platform," he added.

