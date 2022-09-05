Virat Kohli made shocking revelations in the post-match press conference after India’s loss to Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. Speaking to the media, Kohli said that he received calls from no one except MS Dhoni after he relinquished the Test captaincy earlier this year. Earlier in the day, Kohli had slammed 60 runs off 44 balls, but couldn’t help his team win over arch-rivals Pakistan.

Also Read: Virat Kohli’s Chilling Revelation Ahead of Asia Cup Opener: ‘Was Trying to Fake My Intensity’

It all started to unravel for Kohli when India were knocked out of the 2021 T20 World Cup after losing to arch rivals Pakistan in the very first match. After this, Kohli left his T20 captaincy and later saw his ODI captaincy stripped off by the BCCI. Meanwhile in January 2022, he left his job of Test captaincy as well.

Advertisement

Addressing the media, Kohli didn’t hold himself back for one single bit.

“When I left my test captaincy, only Dhoni called me, nobody else called did, even though many had my numbers," he said.

ASIA CUP 2022 - FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

“The is certain amount of respect and connection you have with someone and if it is genuine it shows. It also shows there is security in the relationship – if I want to suggest something to somebody, I will reach out to them personally and tell them what I think and what needs to be done, rather than publically going and speaking about it."

Advertisement

Earlier Kohli (60) gave glimpses of his vintage self by playing one of his most sublime knocks in recent times to take India to a more than respectable total.

Thanks to Kohli and his positive approach, Pant got breathing space before he unchained himself with a pull off Hasnain.

Also Read: From Average T20 Batter to White-Ball Beast, Virat Kohli Showed How Orthodox Batting Can Win T20 Games

There was another cover drive off Naseem as the former skipper repeatedly came down the track to disturb the rhythm of the bowlers even as he lost partners at the other end.

Advertisement

Kohli’s 50 came off 36 balls when Hasnain was deposited into the mid-wicket stands.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here