Asia Cup 2022: Pakistani stars take part in the Ping Pong Challenge

The entire cricketing world is looking forward to the Asia Cup 2022. Six teams will battle for Asian supremacy starting from August 27. Ahead of the multi-nation event, all the teams are currently in the final stages of their preparation in UAE. Broadcast photoshoots are an important part of the build-up to every prestigious event. Recently, the Pakistani squad gathered for their promotional photoshoot in Dubai. Consequently, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a delightful video of the Pakistani stars having fun during the photoshoot. Players like Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, and Fakhar Zaman also took part in the Ping Pong Challenge. In the video, Pakistani players can be seen revelling in each other’s company.

Advertisement

PCB’s video has gone viral with over 350,000 views on YouTube. Netizens have praised PCB for sharing the heartwarming video. Fans of the Pakistan team dropped several comments in the comment box of the post. Many fans have expressed their happiness after seeing skipper Babar Azam in a relaxed state of mind before the all-important event. At a recent press conference, Pakistan batting coach Mohammed Yousuf said that Babar Azam is in fine form both as a player and captain of his side. “Babar Azam has been showing everyone for the past two three years that he is a big player and performs even better in pressure situations. The way he is batting in all formats, that too with the responsibility of captaincy is an achievement in itself. Even the team responds to him well. As a player and as a captain, he is playing exceptional cricket," Mohammed Yousuf was quoted as saying.

Organised by the Asian Cricket Council, this year’s Asia Cup assumes great importance as it is being held right before the 2022 T20 World Cup. The Asia Cup will be a dress rehearsal for teams like India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. However, the marquee clash of the tournament will be the blockbuster showdown between India and Pakistan on August 28. There is very little to choose between India and Pakistan as both the teams have match winners in their teams.

Advertisement

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here