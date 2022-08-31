Asia Cup 2022: Parthiv Patel Names Two Players Who Are Likely to Sit Out Against Hongkong

After beating Pakistan in a thriller, Rohit Sharma and his men would look to ring in key changes, perhaps resting players against Hongkong in their second group match at the Dubai International Stadium. All-round Hardik Pandya was at his best as he picked up three wickets and went on to score a crucial 33 off 17 balls. Now chances are that he might miss out against Hongkong for his own betterment. That’s what former India cricketer Parthiv Patel believed when he was asked who all might get rest on Wednesday night.

“I don’t see Hardik Pandya bowling. If he is not bowling, there is no point we should play him. Now, we know what he can do with the bat, he is high on confidence. He is batting well, he is bowling well. I mean against Hongkong….no disrespect, but if he is not playing, you might just play Deepak Hooda. And he can play Sunday to Sunday," he told the Cricbuzz Youtube channel.

Furthermore, he said that youngster Arshdeep Singh also deserves a break as he has been bowling consistently as he has toured England and also played all five T20Is in West Indies.

“Another player I would like to give rest is Arshdeep Singh. You know, he is someone who is playing constantly. He went to West Indies and bowled so many overs. Get a Bishnoi in. You know against an inexperienced side like Hongkong, the wrist spinner becomes a more threat."

Meanwhile former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja said players batting below number three will not a get a chance to bat against Hongkong.

“Whomever you change will not get to bat, he will only be fielding. Against Hongkong, you don’t expect your number eight to come out to bat. Somebody who is batting at five and six and doesn’t want to field, can think of taking a break because you are not going to get a hit," he said.

“Even as the biggest fan of Hongkong or if you are a person who wants India not to do well, you still won’t get past that number right? I mean you are hoping because Cricket is a game of numbers."

“So, I don’t think anybody who will bat beyond three is going to get a hit."

India take on Hongkong in second group game at the Dubai International Stadium after they beat Pakistan by five wickets in the Asia Cup opener.

