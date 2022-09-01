Asia Cup 2022: Popular Commentator Cites Three Bangladesh Players 'Who Have Stagnated' Ahead of Crucial Match Against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka will be up against Bangladesh in a crucial game which is potentially a knockout fixture between these two sides at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. Whoever wins the game will seal the deal for the Super Fours, on the other hand, whoever loses gets knocked out of the tournament. Both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have lost their opening games to group b topper Afghanistan who have become the first team to qualify for the Super Fours. Meanwhile, India became the second team to qualify after they beat Hong Kong by 40 runs on Wednesday.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Advertisement

Previewing the match, popular cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle highlighted the fact which is common to both the sides. He said both the teams are full of players who haven’t lived upto their potential fully. He named Mohammed Naim, Soumya Sarkar and Mahmudullah from Bangladesh side while for Sri Lanka, his picks were: Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis.

“Mohammad Naim has stagnated. Soumya Sarkar has stagnated. When I saw Soumya Sarkar for the first time, I thought….he has stagnated. So, he never made it. Mahmudullah has always played around and he probably is the only specialist batter to bat at six or seven. It’s ridiculous," he told Cricbuzz.

Also Read: ‘Virat Told me to Express Myself’: Suryakumar Yadav’s Firepower Hands India Ticket to Asia Cup Super 4

“But I am just as worried about Sri Lanka because there is so much ability in this Sri Lankan side. You look at Charith Asalanka, you look at Pathum Nissanka. Kusal Mendis….he is a serious player who shouldn’t have become what he has become," he added.

He said Wanindu Hasaranga is a batsman in disguise.

“Hasaranga (Wanindu Hasaranga) is a batsman in disguise. I don’t know what he does as he wants to hit every ball for a six. Dasun Shanaka requires his time. But they are still struggling."

Advertisement

“There are so many young players who are not becoming the batsman that they can be. You see how much they rely now on Chameera(Dushmantha Chameera). How much they rely on Theekshana and Hasaranga."

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here