Asia Cup 2022: Pressure Will be on Arshdeep Singh in Clash Against Pakistan - Rajkumar Sharma

Arshdeep Singh has finally ended India’s search for a quality left-arm pacer after Zaheer Khan’s retirement. The left-arm pacer impressed many with his exploits in IPL 2022 where he bowled the tough slog overs and bailed out his team on several occasions. He made his international debut in England this year and since then he had been in the spotlight for his variations with the ball. The 23-year-old also got a place in India’s squad for the upcoming Asia Cup as the selectors preferred him over some senior bowlers including Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur.

Batting maverick Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma feels that skipper Rohit Sharma has to play a big role in Arshdeep’s growth.

“Rohit Sharma will have a huge role there in how he gives him the confidence that he is the lead bowler and that he is backing him. Arshdeep has shown a lot of promise. He has performed so well in the IPL and against the greats, so I don’t think he will take too much pressure," Arshdeep told India News Sports.

Arshdeep has so far played 6 matches and claimed 9 wickets at an astonishing economy rate of 6.33. However, Rajkumar feels that the pressure will be on the 23-year-old playing against Pakistan in Asia Cup.

“There is no doubt that he is a fantastic bowler. He seems to be a thinking bowler, an intelligent bowler. But in international cricket, that too playing against Pakistan, the pressure is definitely there on a youngster," he added.

Former all-rounder Reetinder Singh Sodhi believes that Arshdeep can win the Asia Cup for India as he has all the arsenal and looks like a seasoned pro with the ball.

“I feel Arshdeep Singh is the bowler who can win us the Asia Cup. I feel the arsenal he has, the variety he has shown, the mature head he has on his shoulders, a lot of people might say that he is very young and does not have that much experience, but he looks to be a seasoned pro," Sodhi said.

Sodhi further feels that young Ravi Bishnoi is also a surprise element in India’s squad and reads the game quite well.

“He knows where to bowl, where to pitch the ball, where to bowl to each batter, he reads the game extremely well. The other bowler is Ravi Bishnoi. He is a player who brings in a surprise element. He might not get an opportunity at the start but if I make the team, I will give him the chance first," he said.

