Asia Cup 2022: Rahul Dravid Links up with Team India in Dubai Ahead of Pakistan Face-off - Report

In what comes as a major relief for the Indian cricket team at the Asia Cup 2022, head coach Rahul Dravid has recovered from Covid-19 and has joined the Indian camp in Dubai. The development comes hours before Team India’s campaign opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

As reported by ESPN Cricinfo, Dravid returned a negative Test and has linked up with the team. It has been learned that he will now take over the reins from VVS Laxman, who had been monitoring the team’s preparations in the UAE in Dravid’s absence.

The report has further stated that the Indian head coach will be present in the dugout when his team locks horns with Babar Azam & Co on Sunday. Meanwhile, NCA director Laxman will head back to Bengaluru where he will get associated with the India A squad that is training for their series of three four-day matches against New Zealand A, starting September 1.

Earlier, Laxman travelled to Zimbabwe with the KL Rahul-led Indian team for a three-match ODI series as Dravid took a break. Prior to this assignment, he was a part of the team that played 2 T20Is in Ireland under the leadership of Hardik Pandya. Laxman was scheduled to leave for India after the Zimbabwe series but was named the interim coach of the Indian team as Dravid contracted Covid-19 last week.

“Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 in a routine test conducted ahead of the team’s departure to the UAE for Asia Cup 2022," BCCI secretary Jay Shah had said in a release.

“Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report. VVS Laxman, Head Cricket, NCA will be the interim Head Coach for Team India (Senior Men) for the upcoming ACC Asia Cup 2022, to be played in the UAE," he added.

India arrived in the UAE on August 23 and started training the next day. India emerged victorious in the 2018 Asia Cup as they also beat Pakistan twice during that edition. While Babar Azam and Co are high on confidence as they crushed India in their last encounter during the 2021 T20 World Cup group stage.

