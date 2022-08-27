Asia Cup 2022: Rahul Dravid Recovers From COVID-19, Expected to Join Team India For Pakistan Clash - Report

Head coach Rahul Dravid has recovered from COVID-19 and is expected to join Team India ahead of their opening match of Asia Cup 2022 against arch-rivals Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Dravid tested COVID positive on August 23 in the routine test conducted ahead of the team’s departure to the UAE.

The legendary India batter didn’t travel with the team as the BCCI appointed VVS Laxman as India’s interim coach.

However, according to a report in Indian Express, Dravid tested COVID-19 negative on Saturday. “Rahul test results has come negative and he is fit to fly," a BCCI official told The Indian Express.

Earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah released a statement where he stated that the Indian head coach had mild symptoms.

“Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 in a routine test conducted ahead of the team’s departure to the UAE for Asia Cup 2022.

“Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report," Shah said in a release.

Laxman, who was also India’s head coach for Zimbabwe tour, linked up with the squad in Dubai along with vice-captain KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda and Avesh Khan, who travelled from Harare.

“VVS Laxman, Head Cricket, NCA will be the interim Head Coach for Team India (Senior Men) for the upcoming ACC Asia Cup 2022, to be played in the UAE," BCCI secretary Jay Shah stated in a release.

“Laxman, who travelled with the Indian team that played the ODI series in Zimbabwe will oversee the team’s preparation in the absence of Rahul Dravid, who tested positive for COVID-19 before the team’s departure to the UAE. Dravid will join the team once he tests negative and is cleared by the BCCI Medical Team," he said.

Meanwhile, India will clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday as both teams will look to start their Asia Cup campaign on a positive note. India emerged victorious in the 2018 Asia Cup as they also beat Pakistan twice during that edition. While Babar Azam and Co are high on confidence as they crushed India in their last encounter during the 2021 T20 World Cup group stage.

It is expected that both Laxman and Dravid will present in the dugout on Sunday for the crucial encounter between India and Pakistan.

