Asia Cup 2022: Rashid Khan Surpasses Tim Southee to Become 2nd-highest Wicket-taker in T20Is

Afghanistan’s spin sensation Rashid Khan on Tuesday added another feather to his glorious cap. While bowling against Bangladesh at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, he scalped 3 wickets (3/22) in his spell, taking his overall tally to 115 to become the 2nd most successful bowler in T20I cricket.

Rashid’s spell jolted the Bangladesh batting order as Shakib al Hasan & Co were restricted to a paltry 127 for 7 in 20 overs. Besides the ace leg-spinner, it was Mujeeb Ur Rahman who also got the better of three batters and returned figures of 3 for 16 in 4 overs. He also became the fastest bowler to 200 wickets in T20 cricket

With a tally of 115 wickets, Rashid surpassed New Zealand fast-bowler Tim Southee who has 114 wickets to his credit. The Afghan leggie is now only behind Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan who has 122 wickets under his belt. The veteran all-rounder on Tuesday dismissed Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz to maintain his spot at the top of the list.

Most wickets in T20Is:

Shakib Al Hasan - 121 wickets in 99 games

Rashid Khan - 115 wickets in 68 games

Tim Southee - 114 wickets in 95 games

Lasith Malinga - 107 wickets in 84 games

Ish Sodhi - 99 wickets in 76 games

After making his debut on 2015, Rashid emerged as the superstar of Afghanistan cricket. He became the fastest to 100 T20I wickets, achieving the feat in just 53 T20Is. He also holds the record for most wickets taken by a spinner in T20 cricket. He has 9 more wickets that West Indies mystery spinner Sunil Narine. Former West Indies all-rounder DJ Bravo tops the charts with 604 wickets.

The 23-year-old leg-spinner has had a remarkable T20I career so far, averaging 13.73 and an economy rate of 6.16 after 68 matches in the format. He has six hauls of four or more wickets in T20Is, which is again the joint-most in the men’s game.

Afghanistan became the first team to qualify for the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2022 with a convincing seven-wicket win over Bangladesh. The victory for Afghanistan was set up by spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan, while Najibullah Zadran’s six-hitting spree and his unbroken partnership of 69 off 5.3 overs with Ibrahim Zadran took Afghanistan home with nine balls to spare.

