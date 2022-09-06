Asia Cup 2022: Ravichandran Ashwin Replaces Ravi Bishnoi For India as Sri Lanka Opt to Bowl

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Sri Lanka registered a dominant win over Afghanistan in their first match of the Super 4 stage and they will look to continue the same against Rohit Sharma and Co. who will be under pressure to bounce back in the tournament after losing to Pakistan on Sunday.

Shanaka took the decision of bowling first looking at the track record in the last three matches in Dubai as Sri Lanka played with the same XI from the last match.

“We’ll bowl first because of the record here. All the last three games have been chased down here. The approach has been outstanding by our batters and we hope to continue the same. The coaching staff and the players have created the environment for the new players to come in and deliver," Shanaka said at the toss.

Meanwhile, India have an uphill task on Tuesday to keep their hopes alive for a place in the final.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that he also wanted to bowl first but said that his team is ready for the challenge to defend the target which they want to improve ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

“We would have bowled first as well. The pitch doesn’t change much and it only gets better to bat on. This gives us an opportunity to come out and play freely. This is how the World Cup would be played as well, and we have to make sure that we don’t lose too many games. We need to ensure that we are there from the word go. We have to learn a lot when you are defending a score like that. With the dew, we need to learn the lines, the lengths and the boundaries well," Rohit said at the toss.

Meanwhile, India made a change to their XI as Ravichandran Ashwin came into the XI for the first time in the ongoing tournament in place of Ravi Bishnoi.

“The grass is lesser tonight. It looks drier, and we have one change on the basis of the Sri Lankan team: Ashwin comes in for Bishnoi," he added.

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

