Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul Face Backlash From Fans After Underwhelming Show Against Hong Kong

Flamboyant India opener KL Rahul once again failed to score big and was dismissed on 36 against Hong Kong in Asia Cup encounter at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It was an underwhelming performance from Rahul who struggled miserably against Hong Kong’s bowling attack and took 39 balls to score 36 runs. He looked rusty throughout his stay in the middle.

The 30-year-old smashed two sixes but played too many dot balls as his strike rate was 92.31 which is considered extremely poor in the shortest format of the game. He was dismissed by Mohammad Ghazanfar after edging the ball to the wicketkeeper.

Rahul had a rough time in the last couple of months as he missed cricket due to injuries. Rahul last played competitive cricket in IPL 2022, he suffered a right groin injury ahead of South Africa T20Is and flew to Germany and underwent a sports hernia surgery. He was expected to make a return to West Indies but got infected by COVID-19 and was ruled out. Since his comeback, he hasn’t able to find his touch back.

Meanwhile, Rahul’s opening partner and skipper Rohit Sharma also failed to convert a start into a big score and was dismissed on just 21. Rohit played a couple of quality shots and was batting at an excellent strike rate but he failed to read the slower ball and got caught inside the circle at long-on. He hit 2 fours and a six during his stay in the middle.

Rohit is also going through a lean patch with the bat this year and has hit just one fifty in 15 T20Is so far. The swashbuckling opener has not been able to convert starts into something big and scored a total of 323 at an average of 23.07.

The fans on Twitter were highly unimpressed with the Indian openers as the duo received a lot of criticism for their below-par show.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong skipper Nizakat Khan won the toss and elected to bowl against India. Hong Kong retained the same XI from their last match against UAE in the qualification round.

While India made a change to their winning combination as hero of the last match Hardik Pandya was rested to manage his workload and Rishabh Pant got selected.

