Asia Cup 2022: Shaheen Shah Afridi's Candid Chat With Rashid Khan Captures Mood Of New Asian Rivalry | WATCH

Pakistan and Afghanistan might be neighbors, but when it comes to their cricketing rivalry, they breath down each other’s throats. For instance, the 2019 World Cup match between the two rivals saw some political heat as banners of free Balochistan were seen in the stadium. Although, both the Boards would not like to see a repeat, they know it would be a festive atmosphere in the stadium when these two rivals clash at the Asia Cup 2022. While Pakistan take on India in the second game, Afghanistan will be up against Sri Lanka on August 27 in the opening match.

Nonetheless, none of that sort was on display when two teams met each other at the ICC Academy in Dubai which was a base of operations for Pakistan.

In the pictures shared by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Afghanistan star Rashid Khan was seen shaking hands with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. “Pakistan and Afghanistan players exchange greetings in Dubai ahead of the Asia Cup 2022," tweeted PCB on its official Twitter handle.

The video shows Rashid, Mohammed Nabi and Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi chatting candidly with each other. It must be mentioned here that Shaheen has been ruled out of Asia Cup, but will be part of the squad.

Furthermore, former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq acknowledged that left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi missing out on the upcoming Asia Cup is a massive setback for Babar Azam and Co.

On August 20, Afridi was ruled out of Asia Cup, starting from August 27 in the UAE and subsequent seven-match home T20I series against England from September 20 to October 2 due to right knee ligament injury. The injury, coming after medical advice of 4-6 weeks of rest, also rules him out of Pakistan playing against India in Asia Cup on August 28 in Dubai.

Shaheen had played a huge role in Pakistan’s resounding ten-wicket victory over India last year in the Men’s T20 World Cup at the same venue, picking a stunning 3-31 in his four overs and keeping India to 151. Shaheen’s efforts helped Pakistan earn their first win over India in Men’s World Cups.

