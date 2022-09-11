Asia Cup 2022: Shahnawaz Dahani's Kind Gesture Wins Hearts On the Eve of Final

Injured Pakistan paceman Shahnawaz Dahani gifted his jersey to a Sri Lankan fan, winning hearts for his kind gesture. The cricketer was ruled out of the Asia Cup and became the second injury in the Pakistan dressing room after Mohammad Wasim jnr. Nonetheless, he used that opportunity to take some time out on the eve of the match as he crossed the boundary rope and went to the stands where he handed his Pakistan jersey to the Sri Lankan fan.

Also Read: Babar Azam Wins Toss, Fans Forecast Pakistan Win On Social Media

Advertisement

WATCH:

Earlier Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl in the all-important final match against Sri Lanka at the Asia Cup 2022. While Sri Lanka have made no changes to their squad, Pakistan have brought in two changes in Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan. Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in the last Super Fours match and made sure that they play the same side.

Advertisement

Coming off a socio-economic crisis and the worst turmoil in its country’s history, the Sri Lankan cricket team would like to provide the island nation with an emotional catharsis by beating fancied Pakistan in the Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday.

Advertisement

Technically, Sri Lanka are the hosts of this Asia Cup but due to a cruel twist of fate, the tournament had to be shifted to the UAE for security reasons.

It could have been infinitely sweeter had Dasun Shanaka and his men played the final at the iconic Khettarama Stadium (now Premadasa Stadium). Nevertheless, the kind of performance they have produced in the Super 4s would make anyone believe that it would be anything but easy for Babar Azam’s side. Whether it’s the Asian Cricket Council or the general public of Dubai, everyone wanted an Indo-Pak final, but the gutsy cricketers from the island nation have earned their right to be in the summit clash.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here