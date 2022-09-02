Asia Cup 2022: Shakib Al Hasan Joins Dwayne Bravo, Tamim Iqbal As He Completes Two Special Feats In T20Is

Shakib Al Hasan became only the second Bangladesh cricketer to reach 6,000 T20I runs while playing against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 match at Dubai International Stadium. He came out to bat after Bangladesh batted first where he scored 24 runs off 22 balls before getting out to off-spinner Mahesh Theekshana.

Also Read: Bangladesh Bat, Make Wholesale Changes In Potential Eliminator

He was 16 runs short of the feat and achieved it by hitting Sri Lanka pacer Chamika Karunaratne for the boundary. With this, he has now become the second Bangladesh batter to reach Mount 6K after Tamim Iqbal who has 6886 runs from 238 matches at an average of 32.02 and a strike rate of 119.63.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Shakib has also become the second cricketer after Dwayne Bravo to complete a double—6000 runs and 400 plus wickets in T20I.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Earlier Bangladesh youngsters Afif Hossain and Mosaddek Hossain played impactful knocks at various stages of the innings to help their team reach a commanding 183 for seven against Sri Lanka in a do-or-die Asia Cup group league game here on Thursday.

Afif (39 off 22 balls) and Mahmudullah (27 off 22) added 57 runs in just 6.1 overs for the fifth wicket to ensure that Bangladesh lay the platform to cross the 180-run mark.

Then Mosaddek played a brilliant cameo, smashing 24 off nine balls to help Bangladesh reach a more than respectable total.

Earlier Shakib played down the controversy between both the sides when he was asked about by Scott Styris at the toss. It all began when Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka said that Bangladesh are an easier opponent than Afghanistan.

“Afghanistan has a world-class bowling attack. We know Fizz (Mustafizur Rahman) is a good bowler. Shakib (Al Hasan) is a world-class bowler."

Advertisement

Also Read:‘Not Concerned With Media Talks’-Shakib Al Hasan Plays Down War of Words Between Both Teams

“But apart from them, there is no world-class bowler in the side. So if we compare with Afghanistan, Bangladesh is an easier opponent," Shanaka had said in a press conference after Sri Lanka lost to Afghanistan.

Meanwhile when Shakib was asked about this whole affair, he chose to play it down.

“We wanted to field first, but that’s not in our control. We didn’t bat well against Afghanistan, but today is a different day. We have three changes in our team, we have made quite a few changes. Hopefully, that will work for us today. We want to play some good cricket today, we are not concerned about what is being talked in the media," said Shakib after New Zealand great Scott Styris asked him about the “controversy" at the toss.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here