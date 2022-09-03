Asia Cup 2022, Super 4: Full Schedule, Live Streaming Details, Expected Playing XI

Asia Cup 2022 kickstarted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on August 27. The tournament comprises three stages — the group stage, Super 4, and the final. After a series of nail-biting matches at the group stage, the top two teams from both groups have qualified for the Super 4 round.

From Group A, the two countries that have made it to the Super 4 are India and Pakistan. On the other hand, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have headed to the Super 4 round from Group B. The four teams are scheduled to play each other once at the Super 4 stage. The top two teams will then qualify for the final, slated to be held on September 11.

Who Has Qualified?

Group A

After winning both their matches against Pakistan and Hong Kong, defending champions India qualified for the Super 4. Next, was Pakistan. Despite losing their first match to India, Pakistan made a stunning comeback against Hong Kong. Pakistan finished the group stage in the second spot with a positive run rate of 3.811.

Group B

Afghanistan thrashed Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the group stage of the Asia Cup. They are rightfully at the top of the table. The second team to progress to the Super 4 was Sri Lanka. The Dasun Shanaka-led side defeated Bangladesh in a thriller to seal their spot at the Super 4.

Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 schedule

Match 1, September 3: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 7:30 PM IST

Match 2, September 4: India vs Pakistan, Dubai, 7:30 PM IST

Match 3, September 6: Sri Lanka vs India, Dubai, 7:30 PM IST

Match 4, September 7: Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Sharjah, 7:30 PM IST

Match 5, September 8: India vs Afghanistan, Dubai, 7:30 PM IST

Match 6, September 9: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Dubai, 7:30 PM IST

Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: Expected Playing XI

India:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.

Pakistan:

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani

Sri Lanka:

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka,Asitha Fernando

Afghanistan:

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Asia Cup 2022, Super 4: Streaming Details

The Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 matches will be televised on Star Sports Network in India. Matches will also be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar. Please note all Super 4 matches will begin at 7:30PM IST.

